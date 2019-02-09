RO bookstore chain Carturesti opens first store in Moldova

The company that operates the Cărtureşti bookstore chain, controlled by Romanian entrepreneurs Nicoleta Dumitru and Şerban Radu, has opened a concept bookstore in Chisinau, which is the network’s first outlet outside the country, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The outlet has 400 square meters and is located in the MallDova shopping center owned by Anchor Grup, the only shopping mall in Chisinau.

In line with its strategy, Cărtureşti developed the new bookstore as a place where lovers of stories, music and beautiful things would spend hours: the interior design is signed by the Square One architecture office, which also realized the concept of other Cărtureşti spaces in Bucharest, Brasov, Cluj and Iași.

“We are honored to open the first Cărtureşti bookstore outside Romania in the Republic of Moldova, a country that we are linked to by history, people, language, and literature,” said Şerban Radu, Cărtureşti co-founder.

(Photo: Cărturești Chișinău Facebook Page)

