Romanian Interior Affairs minister resigns ahead of planned Govt. reshuffling

Carmen Dan, the Interior Affairs minister, has submitted her resignation ahead of a meeting of the ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) where a Government reshuffling is to be discussed, Mediafax reported. Dan was among eight ministers tipped to be changed from their positions.

Dan said her resignation was called “for political reasons” and wished success to senator Nicolae Moga, who could replace her.

“I don’t know if it has been decided for sure but I would wish success to my colleague, senator Moga. I have no reproaches to make to myself. It is the party, the party leadership that analyzes. I was interested in knowing if this analysis is based on performance criteria. I was told that it isn’t,” Dan said, quoted by Mediafax.

Nicolae Moga has been a senator representing Constanţa county since 2008. He was also a vice-president of the Senate in its Permanent Bureau.

(Photo: Carmen Dan Facebook Page)

[email protected]