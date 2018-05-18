Car registrations in Romania, up by a quarter in the first four months

Romania recorded the third-highest increase in new car registrations in the EU in the first four months of this year, namely 25.4%, according to the European Association of Car Manufacturers (ACEA).

The local car registrations reached over 36,200 units in the January-April period. Only Hungary and Greece registered higher increases, of 32.2% and 26.1%.

New car registrations in the EU increased by 2.7%, to 5.47 million units, after positive evolutions in Germany and France and a drop in the UK.

Romanian car brand Dacia recorded an 18.5% increase in registrations, to 172,800 units. Dacia thus reached a market share of 3.2%, up from 2.7% in the same period of 2017.

