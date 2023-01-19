Startup

Greek B2B travel marketplace raises EUR 250,000 for expansion to Romania, other countries

19 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Greek B2B travel marketplace CaptainBook.io announced on January 19 that it raised EUR 250,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by SeedBlink, the European platform for co-investing in tech startups. CaptainBook connects tours, activities & experiences providers with local resellers such as hotels, Airbnb hosts, and travel agencies.

The founders will use the investment to drive product development and accelerate CaptainBook.io’s expansion to Eastern Europe, especially Romania and Poland, plus Spain and Italy.

“Since we started in 2021, we have fought to empower any small-to-medium-sized travel experience business worldwide to get started and grow their business through technology to help them be more independent from large Online Travel Agencies. This round will further boost our product and services, helping more small and large travel experience companies. Within this investment, we will heavily focus on their satisfaction, investing all funds in improving our product, and expanding our services to the rest of Greece, Romania, Poland, Italy, and Spain,” said Jerome Bajou, CEO and co-founder of CaptainBook.io.

CaptainBook.io was founded in 2021 by Jerome Bajou and Luca Lattanzio and has already helped more than 280 suppliers go online, offering more than 520 experiences in five countries. Its clients and partners portfolio include GetYourGuide, Project Expedition, Viator, and Civitatis.

Jerome Bajou (pictured, right), CEO & co-founder, is an IT Engineer and worked for a top-tier bank in London before running sailing tours on Naxos Island. He incorporated his first company by age 20 and made four successful exits in the last 15 years.

Luca Lattanzio (pictured, left), COO & co-founder, has more than six years of experience in technical sales for industrial automation software. He has been working in a family-owned travel agency since 2016, generating more than EUR 3.5 million in sales from accommodations and experiences.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
Startup

Greek B2B travel marketplace raises EUR 250,000 for expansion to Romania, other countries

19 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Greek B2B travel marketplace CaptainBook.io announced on January 19 that it raised EUR 250,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by SeedBlink, the European platform for co-investing in tech startups. CaptainBook connects tours, activities & experiences providers with local resellers such as hotels, Airbnb hosts, and travel agencies.

The founders will use the investment to drive product development and accelerate CaptainBook.io’s expansion to Eastern Europe, especially Romania and Poland, plus Spain and Italy.

“Since we started in 2021, we have fought to empower any small-to-medium-sized travel experience business worldwide to get started and grow their business through technology to help them be more independent from large Online Travel Agencies. This round will further boost our product and services, helping more small and large travel experience companies. Within this investment, we will heavily focus on their satisfaction, investing all funds in improving our product, and expanding our services to the rest of Greece, Romania, Poland, Italy, and Spain,” said Jerome Bajou, CEO and co-founder of CaptainBook.io.

CaptainBook.io was founded in 2021 by Jerome Bajou and Luca Lattanzio and has already helped more than 280 suppliers go online, offering more than 520 experiences in five countries. Its clients and partners portfolio include GetYourGuide, Project Expedition, Viator, and Civitatis.

Jerome Bajou (pictured, right), CEO & co-founder, is an IT Engineer and worked for a top-tier bank in London before running sailing tours on Naxos Island. He incorporated his first company by age 20 and made four successful exits in the last 15 years.

Luca Lattanzio (pictured, left), COO & co-founder, has more than six years of experience in technical sales for industrial automation software. He has been working in a family-owned travel agency since 2016, generating more than EUR 3.5 million in sales from accommodations and experiences.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says
16 January 2023
Business
Romania’s car production accelerates to new record in 2022
06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison
03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years
03 January 2023
Social
First census results show Romania’s population is shrinking