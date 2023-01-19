Greek B2B travel marketplace raises EUR 250,000 for expansion to Romania, other countries

Greek B2B travel marketplace CaptainBook.io announced on January 19 that it raised EUR 250,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by SeedBlink, the European platform for co-investing in tech startups. CaptainBook connects tours, activities & experiences providers with local resellers such as hotels, Airbnb hosts, and travel agencies.

The founders will use the investment to drive product development and accelerate CaptainBook.io’s expansion to Eastern Europe, especially Romania and Poland, plus Spain and Italy.

“Since we started in 2021, we have fought to empower any small-to-medium-sized travel experience business worldwide to get started and grow their business through technology to help them be more independent from large Online Travel Agencies. This round will further boost our product and services, helping more small and large travel experience companies. Within this investment, we will heavily focus on their satisfaction, investing all funds in improving our product, and expanding our services to the rest of Greece, Romania, Poland, Italy, and Spain,” said Jerome Bajou, CEO and co-founder of CaptainBook.io.

CaptainBook.io was founded in 2021 by Jerome Bajou and Luca Lattanzio and has already helped more than 280 suppliers go online, offering more than 520 experiences in five countries. Its clients and partners portfolio include GetYourGuide, Project Expedition, Viator, and Civitatis.

Jerome Bajou (pictured, right), CEO & co-founder, is an IT Engineer and worked for a top-tier bank in London before running sailing tours on Naxos Island. He incorporated his first company by age 20 and made four successful exits in the last 15 years.

Luca Lattanzio (pictured, left), COO & co-founder, has more than six years of experience in technical sales for industrial automation software. He has been working in a family-owned travel agency since 2016, generating more than EUR 3.5 million in sales from accommodations and experiences.

(Photo source: the company)