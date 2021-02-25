Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Capital markets

Bucharest Stock Exchange ups revenues by 21% amid higher transactions

25 February 2021
The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) group increased its consolidated revenues by 21% in 2020 compared to 2019, to RON 42.24 mln (EUR 8.7 mln).

The increase was mainly driven by higher transaction volumes on the BVB’s markets.

The revenues from the trading segment increased by 35%, to RON 26.66 mln (EUR 5.5 mln), while the revenues related to the post-trading segment went up by 7%, to RON 16 mln (EUR 3.3 mln).

The BVB group’s operating profit went up by 44% year-on-year, to RON 5.47 mln (EUR 1.13 mln).

However, the net profit declined by 7%, to RON 6.26 mln (EUR 1.29 mln), mainly duet o lower net financial revenues.

The BVB shares went down by 2.4% on Wednesday, February 24, after the group released its preliminary report. However, the BVB shares are up 5.6% year-to-date.

The group’s market capitalization is RON 196 mln (EUR 40.3 mln).

(Photo: Diana Oros/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

