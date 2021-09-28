Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. 

 

Business

Romania’s budget deficit shrinks on one-off, deferred tax payments from Covid period

28 September 2021
Romania’s public deficit has narrowed by 28% YoY to RON 39.4 bln (EUR 8.0 bln) in January-August this year, on the back of one-off tax payments operated by companies that deferred their tax duties during the Covid period last year.

The figure renders the full-year 7.13% of GDP budget deficit feasible, but the massive one-off effects mean that further consolidation next year (with no such one-off effects) will prove very difficult. However, the transfers from the EU budget may entirely change the budget execution over the next year, making the fiscal consolidation a considerably lesser burden.

In January-August this year, the budget revenues increased by 19.6% YoY to RON 240.8 bln (20.5% of the year’s projected GDP), while the total expenditures edged up by only 9.4% YoY to RON 280.1 bln (23.8%).

The VAT and social security contributions (two key duties the companies were allowed to defer) increased by RON 25.5 bln (EUR 5.1 bln) or by 22.6% YoY, and their combined ratio to GDP advanced by 1pp to 11.4% of GDP (55.4% of total budget revenues for the period).

Overall, the revenues to GDP ratio increased by 1.4pp - meaning that the two elements, boosted by one-off payments, contributed essentially.

Another key driver for the January-August budget revenues were the EU budget transfers, RON 17.2 bln, RON 5.2 bln (0.4% of year’s GDP) more than the same period last year.

On the expenditures side, the public sector payroll has increased only marginally (+2.6% YoY) in nominal terms and decreased as a percentage of the annual GDP, by 0.5pp to 6.3% of GDP in January-August this year. 

(Photo source: Vinnstock/Dreamstime.com)

