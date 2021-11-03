Bucharest area drives Romania’s residential market expansion
The number of new housing units delivered in Romania in the last quarter of 2020 decreased by 8.3% compared to the same period of 2019, to 19,326, according to the statistics office INS.
However, the same indicator soared by 19.2% year-on-year to 6,298 units in Bucharest and its surroundings, which concentrated one-third of the new housing units in the quarter.
Thus, the share held by Bucharest metropolitan area in the country's residential market doubled from 15-16% in 2016-2017 - speaking of the last quarter of the year.
For the full years, the picture is not much different: the number of new housing units delivered in the Bucharest metropolitan area soared by 40% in 2020 compared to 2019 to 20,773 units - 31% of the total country residential market (67,816 units) that inched up a mere 0.5% year-on-year.
The Bucharest area strengthened its weight in the countrywide residential market from under 20% in 2016-2018.
The region that posted the most dramatic deterioration in the number of new housing units delivered in 2020 and Q4 is the North-West.
In 2020, the number of new housing units in this region contracted by nearly a quarter (-23.5%), and the decline was steeper (-33.2%) in Q4 alone.
