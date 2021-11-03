Profile picture for user iuliane
Real Estate

Bucharest area drives Romania’s residential market expansion

11 March 2021
The number of new housing units delivered in Romania in the last quarter of 2020 decreased by 8.3% compared to the same period of 2019, to 19,326, according to the statistics office INS.

However, the same indicator soared by 19.2% year-on-year to 6,298 units in Bucharest and its surroundings, which concentrated one-third of the new housing units in the quarter.

Thus, the share held by Bucharest metropolitan area in the country's residential market doubled from 15-16% in 2016-2017 - speaking of the last quarter of the year.

For the full years, the picture is not much different: the number of new housing units delivered in the Bucharest metropolitan area soared by 40% in 2020 compared to 2019 to 20,773 units - 31% of the total country residential market (67,816 units) that inched up a mere 0.5% year-on-year.

The Bucharest area strengthened its weight in the countrywide residential market from under 20% in 2016-2018.

The region that posted the most dramatic deterioration in the number of new housing units delivered in 2020 and Q4 is the North-West.

In 2020, the number of new housing units in this region contracted by nearly a quarter (-23.5%), and the decline was steeper (-33.2%) in Q4 alone.

