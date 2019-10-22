Bucharest municipality could double tourist promotion tax

The Bucharest City Hall ponders doubling the tax for promoting the city as a tourist destination next year, Agerpres reported.

Thus, the tax could increase from the current level of 1% of the price of accommodation tourists pay in local hotels, to 2%, according to a project put up for public debate by the municipality.

The City Hall charges this tax to finance actions aimed at increasing the number of tourists visiting the city and the number of days they spend here.

Other goals are increasing the tourism revenues in the capital and introducing the city on the city break destinations list. The tax is collected by accommodation units in the city.

The municipality’s project also comes with an overview of the similar taxes charged by other cities in Romania.

Thus, Cluj-Napoca and Sibiu also charge 1% of the price of accommodation for tourism promotion, Timisoara has a 2% tax, and Oradea charges 3%. Sinaia also charges 2% of the price of accommodation as well as 2% of the value of tickets at museums in the city.

