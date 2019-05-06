Romania Insider
Bucharest is Europe’s third most congested city
05 June 2019
Moscow, Istanbul and Bucharest are the busiest European cities in terms of car traffic, according to the TomTom Traffic Index for 2018, while Mumbai ranks first in the world.  This makes Bucharest the city with the worst car traffic in the European Union. 

Romania's capital city ranks 11th globally, down one place from 2017, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The statistics show that car drivers in Bucharest spend 48% more time in traffic each day (compared to ideal traffic conditions), while those in Moscow spend 57% more time and those in Istanbul spend 53% more time. Other busy cities in Europe are Saint Petersburg (+47%), Kiev (+46%) Brussels (+37%), London (+37%) and Paris (+36%).

In Bucharest, the busiest times of the day are the mornings, when drivers lose 89% more time for their trips, and evenings, with an average 94% extra time spent in traffic compared to normal ideal conditions. Last year, the day with the least intense traffic in Bucharest was Sunday, April 8, and the day with the most jams was December 5.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

40