Bucharest Tech Week holds eighth edition in June

Bucharest Tech Week, a landmark event that turns the Romanian capital into the epicenter of technological innovation, will hold its eighth edition this summer from June 10 to 16. Organizers estimate that over 25,000 technology enthusiasts will attend this year.

The tech event will keep the same structure at the 2024 edition - five days of Business Summits, followed by Tech Expo, the largest tech exhibition in Romania, dedicated to the general public, taking place over the weekend.

“Under the concept of ‘The New Human Journey,’ the event focuses on revealing solutions and innovative ideas for integrating artificial intelligence into various aspects of our existence, from improving productivity in the workplace to facilitating new business opportunities,” said Alexandru Măxineanu, Managing Partner of Universum Expo.

The Business Summits, hosted by NORD Events Center by Globalworth from June 10 to 14, will bring together over 50 speakers and 1,500 business professionals, plus over 30 hours of quality content. The Summits consist of masterclasses and interactive thematic sessions, offering participants the opportunity to benefit from knowledge and best practice examples from international speakers, experts, or innovators in various fields.

The Innovation Summit brings together international experts to discuss sustainable technology, collaboration between humans and robots, ocular cybernetics, and adapting Romanian businesses to an ever-changing market.

The Future Summit: AI brings international professionals to Bucharest Tech Week for the first time, addressing various topics of interest regarding the impact of artificial intelligence in different fields, from the digital transformation of businesses to ethics and regulations involved.

Meanwhile, the HR Masters Summit aims to create debates and outline essential ideas, perspectives, and strategies regarding the changes that will take place in the labor market in 2024, led by human resources experts and business leaders.

Plus, the Software Architecture Summit brings together international speakers to discuss test-driven development, migrations between different cloud services, and RAG technique in the context of artificial intelligence, while the Java Stars Summit brings the best Java Champions and international Java Experts to Bucharest for live coding sessions and demos.

At the end of the first three Summits - Innovation, AI, and HR Masters - participants can attend exclusive masterclasses, where they will discuss topics such as product marketing, the applicability of AI in business, and employee retention in companies.

Tickets for the Business Summits can be purchased online on the event’s website. A special price of EUR 269 is available until April 3.

The special week ends with the Tech Expo, the largest technology exhibition in Romania, held from June 14 to 16 at Romexpo, Pavilion B1. During the event, participants can test the latest smart home equipment, electric and hybrid vehicles, robots, drones, e-health solutions, urban mobility, virtual reality, wearables, explore the gaming area, and many other innovations.

In 2024, Tech Expo brings over 350 products and solutions to visitors, offered by over 70 exhibitors, presenting the latest portfolio updates. All of these are showcased in a 5,000 sqm exhibition area.

Participation in Tech Expo is free for all individuals aged 18 and over, with prior registration on Techexpo.ro.

