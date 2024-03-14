Culture

Bestselling author Alex Michaelides comes to Bucharest to promote his new novel

14 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Alex Michaelides, the author of blockbuster novels The Silent Patient and The Maidens, will be in Romania later this month to promote his new book The Fury. On March 20, he will have a dialogue with the writer and journalist Ioana Bâldea Constantinescu, followed by a book signing event at the National Theater in Bucharest.

The event is set to start at 7 pm. Admission is free, subject to availability, based on prior reservation - here

General access for readers who want to have their books signed is allowed starting at 7:45 pm, according to local publishing house Litera.

The Fury is a suspenseful thriller about a former movie star who goes with friends to a Greek island where everything is turned upside down when a murder occurs. Published at the beginning of 2024, the novel was extremely well received by the public in Romania and is already in the second printing. 

Alex Michaelides was born in Cyprus and studied English literature at Trinity College, Cambridge University, and screenwriting at the American Film Institute in Los Angeles. His debut novel, The Silent Patient, went straight to number one on the New York Times bestseller list upon publication and has sold more than 6.5 million copies worldwide. It was published in a record number of 52 countries. His second book, The Maidens, was also a New York Times bestseller.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Litera)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Culture

Bestselling author Alex Michaelides comes to Bucharest to promote his new novel

14 March 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Alex Michaelides, the author of blockbuster novels The Silent Patient and The Maidens, will be in Romania later this month to promote his new book The Fury. On March 20, he will have a dialogue with the writer and journalist Ioana Bâldea Constantinescu, followed by a book signing event at the National Theater in Bucharest.

The event is set to start at 7 pm. Admission is free, subject to availability, based on prior reservation - here

General access for readers who want to have their books signed is allowed starting at 7:45 pm, according to local publishing house Litera.

The Fury is a suspenseful thriller about a former movie star who goes with friends to a Greek island where everything is turned upside down when a murder occurs. Published at the beginning of 2024, the novel was extremely well received by the public in Romania and is already in the second printing. 

Alex Michaelides was born in Cyprus and studied English literature at Trinity College, Cambridge University, and screenwriting at the American Film Institute in Los Angeles. His debut novel, The Silent Patient, went straight to number one on the New York Times bestseller list upon publication and has sold more than 6.5 million copies worldwide. It was published in a record number of 52 countries. His second book, The Maidens, was also a New York Times bestseller.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Litera)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 March 2024
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution on the return of Romania’s national treasure illegally appropriated by Russia
14 March 2024
Tech
Romanian-born UiPath beats expectations with increased revenues
14 March 2024
Macro
Romania's inflation drops less than expected in February
13 March 2024
Politics
UK’s King Charles and Moldova’s Maia Sandu, most trusted international leaders by Romanians
13 March 2024
Defense
Romania will not send troops to fight in Ukraine, president says
12 March 2024
Politics
Romanian president announces bid for NATO secretary general job
09 March 2024
Legal
Romania unexpectedly wins arbitration case against Canadian company for controversial gold mining project
08 March 2024
Finance
Report: Romania’s Banca Transilvania is the third strongest banking brand in the world