Bestselling author Alex Michaelides comes to Bucharest to promote his new novel

Alex Michaelides, the author of blockbuster novels The Silent Patient and The Maidens, will be in Romania later this month to promote his new book The Fury. On March 20, he will have a dialogue with the writer and journalist Ioana Bâldea Constantinescu, followed by a book signing event at the National Theater in Bucharest.

The event is set to start at 7 pm. Admission is free, subject to availability, based on prior reservation - here.

General access for readers who want to have their books signed is allowed starting at 7:45 pm, according to local publishing house Litera.

The Fury is a suspenseful thriller about a former movie star who goes with friends to a Greek island where everything is turned upside down when a murder occurs. Published at the beginning of 2024, the novel was extremely well received by the public in Romania and is already in the second printing.

Alex Michaelides was born in Cyprus and studied English literature at Trinity College, Cambridge University, and screenwriting at the American Film Institute in Los Angeles. His debut novel, The Silent Patient, went straight to number one on the New York Times bestseller list upon publication and has sold more than 6.5 million copies worldwide. It was published in a record number of 52 countries. His second book, The Maidens, was also a New York Times bestseller.

(Photo source: Litera)