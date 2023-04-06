Bucharest teacher stabbed in the neck by student during class

A female high school teacher from Bucharest was stabbed in the neck by a student on Wednesday, April 5. She is stable and the student was detained.

The police report regarding the incident notes that officers from the 14th police section in Bucharest were notified that a female teacher had been assaulted by a student with a sharp object while in class. After they arrived at the scene, officers took the student into custody while medical teams attended to the teacher. She was then taken to the hospital and given care.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the causes and circumstances of the event.

The incident occurred at the beginning of a Japanese language class. The 16-year-old 10th-grade student stabbed the teacher after she decided to give the class a previously unannounced test, according to another student who witnessed the scene, cited by Digi24. The student is not known to have had previous behavioral issues or problems with aggression. He was, however, allegedly going through a depressive episode.

According to initial information, the teacher's injury is superficial. She is conscious, cooperative, stable, and undergoing investigations, as her wound requires sutures.

Romania’s minister of education, Ligia Deca, stated that the incident is a warning sign that adds to other situations that have drawn attention to the importance of ensuring safety in the school environment.

“I strongly condemn any act of aggression in schools, whether physical or verbal, directed towards members of the school community! We need schools to be a place where both students and teachers feel safe," the minister said on Facebook.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)