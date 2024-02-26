Transport

Bucharest taxi drivers plan hunger strike if their demands are not met

26 February 2024

Romanian taxi drivers protesting in Constitutiei Square in downtown Bucharest are threatening to go on a hunger strike if their demands are not met after three days of demonstrations. They ask for the limiting of alternative transport services such as those offered by ride-sharing apps.

“We have three days of protest. If nothing is resolved in these three days, our colleagues from across the country plan to go on a hunger strike at the Government and at every county prefecture, nationally, so that the whole of Europe hears that here regulation is not desired, as has happened in most European countries,” said Remus Nedelcu, the president of the National Association of Transport Operators in Taxi Regime, cited by Digi24.

He also added that the “taxi service is on the verge of collapse.”

Protesting taxi drivers have obtained authorization for 800 participating cars for the protest on Monday, February 26. For Tuesday and Wednesday, the organization received approval for 1,800 cars daily.

The main demands of taxi drivers include limiting alternative transport services according to criteria similar to those for taxi services, eliminating the issuance of permits for rented cars, and raising the maximum age of authorized cars to 10 years. They also demand the elimination of dynamic pricing and compliance with tax laws regarding taxi services.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Saul Pop)

