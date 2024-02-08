Romanian taxi drivers protest against ride-hailing companies

More than 500 taxi drivers protested on February 7 in front of the Parliament and Government in Bucharest, requesting a series of legislative changes regarding taxi transport and alternative transport formats (ride-hailing), announced the president of the Association for the Rights of Independent Taxi Drivers (ADTI), Radu Viorel.

Besides some amendments regarding their activity (such as allowing the use of cars as old as 15 years, as opposed to 10 years currently), the taxi drivers object to the much permissive legislation for the ride-hailing operators, Hotnews.ro reported.

The taxi drivers provide public transportation services and are regulated by the local authorities, while the ride-hailing operators are supposed to observe a different (much permissive) legislation while still directly competing in the same market, the representatives of the taxi drivers explained.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)