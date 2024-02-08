Transport

Romanian taxi drivers protest against ride-hailing companies

08 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 500 taxi drivers protested on February 7 in front of the Parliament and Government in Bucharest, requesting a series of legislative changes regarding taxi transport and alternative transport formats (ride-hailing), announced the president of the Association for the Rights of Independent Taxi Drivers (ADTI), Radu Viorel.

Besides some amendments regarding their activity (such as allowing the use of cars as old as 15 years, as opposed to 10 years currently), the taxi drivers object to the much permissive legislation for the ride-hailing operators, Hotnews.ro reported.

The taxi drivers provide public transportation services and are regulated by the local authorities, while the ride-hailing operators are supposed to observe a different (much permissive) legislation while still directly competing in the same market, the representatives of the taxi drivers explained. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
Transport

Romanian taxi drivers protest against ride-hailing companies

08 February 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 500 taxi drivers protested on February 7 in front of the Parliament and Government in Bucharest, requesting a series of legislative changes regarding taxi transport and alternative transport formats (ride-hailing), announced the president of the Association for the Rights of Independent Taxi Drivers (ADTI), Radu Viorel.

Besides some amendments regarding their activity (such as allowing the use of cars as old as 15 years, as opposed to 10 years currently), the taxi drivers object to the much permissive legislation for the ride-hailing operators, Hotnews.ro reported.

The taxi drivers provide public transportation services and are regulated by the local authorities, while the ride-hailing operators are supposed to observe a different (much permissive) legislation while still directly competing in the same market, the representatives of the taxi drivers explained. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 February 2024
Politics
Romanian president champions European unity, opposes veto system in European Parliament speech
30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024