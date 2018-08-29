30 °C
Bucharest
Aug 29, 19:06

Bucharest authorities will use sonic technology to determine trees’ health

by Irina Marica
Bucharest City Hall has paid almost RON 132,000 on two sonic tomographs that will help the local authorities assess the resistance of old trees in the city.

The technology allows the identification of diseased or aging trees and branches, which will increase the safety of citizens, according to the City Hall.

The two devices, a Sonic PICUS 3 tomograph and a TreeTonic 3 electric tomograph, measure the speed of the sound waves propagation in the wood tissue and identify the affected tissues in a non-invasive way.

The City Hall of Cluj-Napoca bought a similar device in February this year.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Facebook/Gabriela Firea)

