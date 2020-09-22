Bucharest educators offered 1,000 scholarships to specialize in online teaching

Digital Nation, a local organization that develops digital skills training programs, and the Bucharest City Hall will offer 1,000 scholarships to Bucharest teachers in the Profesor in Online (Teacher in Online) program.

The scholarships are open to teachers who are not older than 35 and reside or teach in Bucharest. The scholarships are available for the September 30 – October 20 edition of the program.

The program, held online, aims to “offer teachers the digital skills needed to deliver classes in any of the three teaching scenarios: classic, online, or hybrid.”

Participants who finish the course receive a certification from the Education Ministry.

The program is also available through the public acquisition system (SEAP), giving educational institutions and local administrations the option of covering the costs of the teachers’ training.

(Photo: Eakrin Rasadonyindee | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

