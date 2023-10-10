Culture

Bucharest’s Palace of Parliament to be featured in National Geographic series

10 October 2023

The documentary series "Impossible Constructions with Daniel Ashville,” premiering this week on National Geographic, is set to feature the Palace of Parliament in Bucharest.

The series will present the stories of structures that defy the odds and exceed the limits of what can be achieved. The Palace of Parliament certainly has a claim to such a title, as it is currently the largest legislative building in the world and the third-largest administrative building for civilian use. It is also not only the second-largest building in the world (after the Pentagon in Washington), but it also holds the number one spot in the Guinness World Records for total weight. The building covers 365,000 square meters and is 84 meters tall, holding 1,100 rooms. 

The building, designed by architect Anca Petrescu, was built in just 13 years, from 1984 to 1997, on top of one of Bucharest's historic neighborhoods. The monetary cost of the Palace was estimated at around EUR 4 billion, making it one of the most expensive administrative buildings ever constructed.

Each episode of "Impossible Constructions with Daniel Ashville" on National Geographic explores a different fascinating project in the USA or Europe. These constructions demonstrate that the world of construction and architectural design is full of untold stories. From imposing mega-bridges defying gravity to the world's largest airship defying the depths of the ocean, each episode delves into the visionary minds and tireless dedication that make these projects a reality, according to News.ro.

The series aims to provide access to the people behind projects and to help audiences get to know the architects, engineers, and builders who push the boundaries of what can be achieved.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Calin Stan | Dreamstime.com)

1

