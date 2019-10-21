Romania Insider
New version of the “Oxygen Tax” bans polluting cars from downtown Bucharest
21 October 2019
Polluting cars, namely those in the non-Euro, Euro 1, and Euro 2 categories, will not be allowed to access Bucharest’s central area, according to the new version of the “Oxygen Tax” to be discussed by the Bucharest General Council this week.

The ban will apply to all cars, no matter where they are registered, including those registered in Bucharest and Ilfov county, which were initially excluded. Thus, about one in five cars registered in Bucharest and Ilfov won’t be able to pass through downtown Bucharest once this tax becomes effective, according to Hotnews.ro. For access to the rest of the city, drivers of polluting cars will have to pay an electronic vignette, named the “Oxygen vignette”, whose value if RON 15 (EUR 3.1) per day.

Euro 3 and Euro 4 cars will be allowed to access the downtown Bucharest area if they pay a vignette of RON 5 (EUR 1.05) per day. The tax will apply to all cars, regardless of where they are registered.

People who live in Bucharest or drive to the city frequently will also be able to buy vignettes for one month, six months or one year. Prices for 1-month vignettes vary between RON 80 for Euro 4 cars and RON 300 for non-Euro cars while the prices for yearly vignettes range between RON 500 for Euro 4 cars and RON 1,900 for non-EU cars.

Electric and hybrid cars, as well as Euro 5 and Euro 6 cars, will have unrestricted access throughout the city.

Drivers who don’t have the required vignettes will be fined RON 1,500 to RON 2,000.

The project of the new “Oxygen Tax” will be discussed in the General Council meeting on October 24.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
