Bucharest mayor wants to reject most of the 43 Zonal Urban Plans

After suspending in March for twelve months the Zonal Urban Plans in five of Bucharest's six districts (one district didn't have a valid Plan), now Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan put under review the 43 individual Plans drafted by developers in these districts, most of which, he says, should be rejected.

If he succeeds in his attempt, his action should result in more green areas and public facilities but fewer apartments and consequently thinner profits for the developers who purchased the land of large dismantled communist-era factories.

Nicusor Dan says that there were 43 individual PUZs, one of which was withdrawn. The other 42 will be put on the agenda of the General Council and "for the vast majority of them" will propose rejection, he said in a press conference, Adevarul reported.

The Urban Planning Technical Commission draws attention to densely populated "dormitory" projects without schools or hospitals.

Representatives of the Commission pointed out, in the same press conference, that the report is "neither a document of approval, nor a document to substantiate a decision of the chief architect", but identifies issues that "may change the paradigm of approval and urban planning in the future".

Commission's members claim that there are developers who want to develop residential neighbourhoods for up to 5,000 residents, on the land of former large industrial platforms, without envisaging any public spaces (schools, hospitals) but only commercial spaces at the ground level of some blocks of apartments.

