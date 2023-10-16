Events

Runners from Morocco and Ethiopia win this year’s Bucharest Marathon

16 October 2023

Runners Mohamed Chaboud from Morocco and Serkalem Mekonnen Mengiste from Ethiopia won the 16th edition of the Raiffeisen Bank Bucharest Marathon, held in the Romanian capital this past weekend. Roughly 16,000 joined the event this year. 

Moroccan Chaboud Mohamed is the male champion of the Raiffeisen Bank Bucharest Marathon, finishing the race in 02:17:19. The podium was completed by Romanians Alexandru Corneschi (02:23:02) and Silviu Stoica (02:28:10), News.ro reported.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s Mengiste Serkaklem Mekonnen is the female champion of the 2023 Bucharest Marathon, with a time of 02:37:44. In second place came Ethiopian Chaltu Fikadu Marame with a time of 02:43:45, followed by Greek Marianna Trouli (02:57:44).

Meanwhile, the half-marathon winners are Benard Kipkorir Koros (01:04:13) and Glorious Jepkirui (01:13:2) from Kenya.

(Photo source: Facebook/Bucharest Marathon)

(Photo source: Facebook/Bucharest Marathon)

Events

1

