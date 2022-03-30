Bucharest Marathon, Half Marathon return to traditional dates this year

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

The Bucharest Marathon and Half Marathon, two of the biggest sports events hosted by the Romanian capital, will return to their traditional dates this year after being moved to the fall in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The OMV Petrom Bucharest Half Marathon will take place on May 7-8, while the Raiffeisen Bank Bucharest Marathon was scheduled for October 8-9, 2022, according to Hotnews.ro.

The organizers also announced that Ukrainian runners benefit from free registration, regardless of the race they choose.

Ivan Siuris from the Republic of Moldova won the 2021 Bucharest Marathon. He finished the 42-km race in 2 hours, 16 minutes and 35 seconds.

