Ten productions compete at Bucharest International Film Festival

The Bucharest International Film Festival is on in the capital until Saturday, June 16. The screenings of the festival take place in four locations: Cinema Pro, Arcub, the Elvire Popesco cinema and Cinemateca Union.

Besides the films and shorts in the competition, the festival will showcase several other films in a Focus Israel section.

The films included in the competition are: Matar a Jesus (Columbia) by Laura Mhour Ortega; Grass (South Korea) by Sang-Soo Kong; Tarzan’s Eggs (Romania) by Alexandru Solomon; Pajaros de Verano (Columbia-Denmark) by Cristina Gallero and Ciro Guerra; Svanurrin (Iceland) by Ása Helga Hjörleifsdótirr; One Step Behind the Seraphim (Romania) by Daniel Sandu, Butterflies (Turkey) by Tolga Karacelic; M (France) by Sara Forestier; Pig (Iran) by Mani Haghighi; and Volubilis (Morocco-France) by Faouzi Bensaïdi.

They will be screened at Elvire Popesco. During the last day of the festival, the film Ward No. 6 of Romanian director Lucian Pintilie, who recently passed away, will be screened at the same venue.

