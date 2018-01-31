Bucharest International Auto Show returns after 11 years

Romania’s capital Bucharest will host its first international auto show after 11 years.

The Bucharest International Auto Show (SIAB) will take place at Romexpo between March 23 and April 1. The event has already been included in the official calendar of the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA).

SIAB is organized by Romania’s Trade and Industry Chamber (CCIR), Romexpo’s owner, and the Car Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA). Entry tickets cost RON 30 (EUR 6.4).

The return of this event comes as the local car sales have increased in recent years. In 2017, new vehicle sales in Romania reached 156,600 units, up by 10.2% over the previous year. Passenger car sales increased by 13.4%, to over 130,000 units, according to APIA. Two-thirds of the car purchases were made by companies and a third by individuals.

