Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 14:16
Social

Covid-19 crisis: Ten Bucharest hospitals to purchase equipment using EU funding

24 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ten Bucharest hospital will receive EU funding amounting to a total of RON 330 million (EUR 67.7 mln) to purchases needed equipment during the Covid-19 crisis, Hotnews.ro reported.

The equipment to be purchased includes 342 monitoring stations, 126 ventilators, 99 ultrasound machines, and 205 ECG monitors and defibrillators. 

The hospitals that will benefit from the funding are: Colentina Hospital (RON 27 mln), Dr. Carol Davila Military Hospital (RON 41.4 mln), Marius Nasta Institute (RON 22.4 mln), Ana Aslan Institute (RON 44.2 mln), Bucharest Emergency Hospital (RON 42.6 mln), C.I. Parhon Endocrinology Institute (RON 11.4 mln), Dr. Theodor Burghele Hospital (RON 12.8 mln), the University Emergency Hospital (RON 48.3 mln), Prof. Dr. C.C. Iliescu Cardiovascular Emergency Institute (RON 48.3 mln), and Dr. Victor Babeş Hospital (RON 34.7 mln.) 
 

(Photo: Liviu Chirica/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 08:34
19 November 2020
Politics
RO president promises to rebuild hospitals “immediately after we get majority in Parliament”
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 14:16
Social

Covid-19 crisis: Ten Bucharest hospitals to purchase equipment using EU funding

24 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ten Bucharest hospital will receive EU funding amounting to a total of RON 330 million (EUR 67.7 mln) to purchases needed equipment during the Covid-19 crisis, Hotnews.ro reported.

The equipment to be purchased includes 342 monitoring stations, 126 ventilators, 99 ultrasound machines, and 205 ECG monitors and defibrillators. 

The hospitals that will benefit from the funding are: Colentina Hospital (RON 27 mln), Dr. Carol Davila Military Hospital (RON 41.4 mln), Marius Nasta Institute (RON 22.4 mln), Ana Aslan Institute (RON 44.2 mln), Bucharest Emergency Hospital (RON 42.6 mln), C.I. Parhon Endocrinology Institute (RON 11.4 mln), Dr. Theodor Burghele Hospital (RON 12.8 mln), the University Emergency Hospital (RON 48.3 mln), Prof. Dr. C.C. Iliescu Cardiovascular Emergency Institute (RON 48.3 mln), and Dr. Victor Babeş Hospital (RON 34.7 mln.) 
 

(Photo: Liviu Chirica/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 08:34
19 November 2020
Politics
RO president promises to rebuild hospitals “immediately after we get majority in Parliament”
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

24 November 2020
Business
Romania’s wine industry: 550 companies generate revenues of EUR 370 mln per year
19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
23 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Finbar Murphy (Irishman living in RO): It is a safe country with friendly people and a great climate
17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated