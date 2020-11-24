Covid-19 crisis: Ten Bucharest hospitals to purchase equipment using EU funding

Ten Bucharest hospital will receive EU funding amounting to a total of RON 330 million (EUR 67.7 mln) to purchases needed equipment during the Covid-19 crisis, Hotnews.ro reported.

The equipment to be purchased includes 342 monitoring stations, 126 ventilators, 99 ultrasound machines, and 205 ECG monitors and defibrillators.

The hospitals that will benefit from the funding are: Colentina Hospital (RON 27 mln), Dr. Carol Davila Military Hospital (RON 41.4 mln), Marius Nasta Institute (RON 22.4 mln), Ana Aslan Institute (RON 44.2 mln), Bucharest Emergency Hospital (RON 42.6 mln), C.I. Parhon Endocrinology Institute (RON 11.4 mln), Dr. Theodor Burghele Hospital (RON 12.8 mln), the University Emergency Hospital (RON 48.3 mln), Prof. Dr. C.C. Iliescu Cardiovascular Emergency Institute (RON 48.3 mln), and Dr. Victor Babeş Hospital (RON 34.7 mln.)



(Photo: Liviu Chirica/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]