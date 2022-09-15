Bucharest celebrates European Mobility Week with exhibitions, trails, competitions and Open Days

European Mobility Week, September 16 to 22, is an annual initiative of the European Commission dedicated to finding innovative solutions to today's urban mobility problems. This year's theme is Better connections.

Bucharest City Hall and the Intercommunity Development Association for Public Transport Bucharest - Ilfov (TPBI) are participating in the initiative and are organizing several events to mark the occasion.

The Mobility Expo takes place on the weekend of September 17-18, from 10 am to 6 pm, at the entrance of Charles de Gaulle Square in King Michael I Park. The exhibition presents mobility projects under development in the Bucharest - Ilfov Region, as well as the vehicles, equipment, and animals of the Romanian Gendarmerie. Additionally, the police officers from the Road Brigade will explain to children and young people how to drive correctly on the public roads.

The Green Line bus routes will be set up during the weekend of September 17-18, between 10 am and 6 pm, with stops in the main points of interest around the capital and in areas adjacent to parks, as well as at various tourist attractions in Ilfov County: Mogoșoaia Palace, the Piscu Workshop Museum, Cernica Monastery, Bird Monastery, Vlad Țepeș Monastery, etc.The Green Line bus routes are available here.

On Saturday, September 17, between 9 am and 3 pm, the public will have access to STB SA's Dudești tram depot and the STB Museum.

On Sunday, September 18, between 9 am and 2 pm, tram enthusiasts and history lovers will be able to take a ride on a vintage tram on the route: Dudești depot - Hurmuzachi Square - Bucur Obor - Victoria depot - Lizeanu - St. Gheorghe Square, and back.

Various competitions will also be organized, such as:

- TPBI Go! - aimed at encouraging the public, especially young people, to use public and eco-friendly means of transportation.

- Photographs - Public transportation in Bucharest and Ilfov – a photography competition.

- Quiz - Public transportation in Bucharest and Ilfov - an online competition with prizes, which will take place on the official website.

