Bucharest drops zone-based parking fees, reverts to flat fee of RON 5 per hour

All public parking lots in Bucharest will have the same fee of RON 5 (EUR 1) per hour starting from March 1 after the Bucharest General Council eliminated fees based on zones in a December vote.

The new flat fee will mean cheaper parking in the city center, where the fee was previously RON 10 per hour, but more expensive parking in the outskirts, where the fee was previously RON 2.5 per hour. The new fee will be applied from 8 AM to 8 PM, Monday to Friday, according to Digi24.

The daily fee, for both individuals and legal entities, will be RON 30 (EUR 6). The monthly subscription will cost RON 500 (EUR 100). The subscription is valid from Monday to Sunday, between 8 AM and 8 PM, and allows holders to use a parking spot without reservation or nomination.

Residents (individuals with a domicile or residence adjacent to the parking lot, who own a car registered in Bucharest or under a leasing or commodatum contract) are expected to pay a monthly subscription of RON 50 for a parking spot, or an annual subscription of RON 500.

Electric and hybrid cars will continue to park for free.

The old zoning-based fee system was introduced on August 15, 2022, and involved much higher costs for car owners. It applied from 7 AM to 11 PM, and fees ranged from RON 2.5 to RON 10 per hour. Additionally, subscriptions for individuals and legal entities had different prices, ranging from RON 210 and RON 1050 per month for individuals, and RON 280 and RON 1400 per month for legal entities. Yearly passes could reach RON 9,450 for the former, and RON 12,600 for the latter.

Depending on the zone, residents paid between RON 200 and RON 900 per month and between RON 800 and RON 8,640 per year, but the lowest fees did not entail the reservation of a spot.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)