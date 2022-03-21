Profile picture for user sfodor
Events

Bucharest concert to raise funds for NGO working with child refugees from Ukraine

21 March 2022
‘Together for the children of Ukraine,’ a benefit concert scheduled to take place on March 27 in Bucharest, aims to raise funds for the NGO Save the Children Romania.

The seven-hour long concert, to be held at Club Control, will see performances from RoadkillSoda, Oigăn, The Amsterdams, om la lună, Ana Coman, Domnul Victor and StelaLuna.

“More than 100 children have been killed in the war in Ukraine, and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian children were forced to leave their homes, schools, and country and take refuge in neighboring countries. It is an unprecedented drama in recent history. Most often, these children arrive in Romania frightened, without understanding what is going on and when they might be able to return home. They need immediate humanitarian support but also psychological and emotional assistance to cope. The teams of Save the Children have been on the field since day one, in all refugee centers and at border crossing points with Ukraine and Moldova to provide humanitarian assistance,” Gabriela Alexandrescu, executive president of Save the Children Romania, said. 

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Save the Children for the campaign Support for Child Refugees from Ukraine.

Those who cannot attend the event or want to donate more can do so in the accounts of Save the Children Romania or via text message (SALVEZ to 8827).

