Bucharest City Hall may set up pet hotel, cemetery

The Bucharest City Hall is considering the establishment of a hotel and a cemetery for the Bucharesters’ dogs and cats. A draft decision in this sense was included on the City Council’s agenda.

The city councilors are to vote the start of studies necessary to establish some accommodation facilities and burial places for Bucharest residents’ cats and dogs, reports local Profit.ro. Several specialists would participate in the studies as well.

The project will be under the responsibility of the Authority for Animal Surveillance and Protection (ASPA) and of specialized City Hall departments.

Demand for pet accommodation during holidays is high and constant in Bucharest, especially in the summer months.

Irina Marica, [email protected]