Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 02/17/2020
Bucharest City Hall provides financial support to children who need glasses
17 February 2020
Bucharest’s General Council approved in its Friday meeting the “Clear for Children” financial assistance program through which the Bucharest City Hall will offer reimbursements of RON 500 (some EUR 105) for the purchase of eyeglasses for children under the age of 17.

The financial support will be granted only once, in the limit of RON 500, local News.ro reported. The project will run in 2020-2021 and targets a total of 4,000 children from Bucharest, as follows: 2,000 beneficiaries in 2020 and 2,000 beneficiaries in 2021.

To be eligible for the program, the children aged over 14 or the legal representatives of children under the age of 14 must live in Bucharest or have a residence visa, obtained at least six months prior to application. They also need a recommendation from the doctor.

“Many children don’t go to the doctor if they need to and many parents don’t have the necessary money to buy glasses. We start this program for them, a program through which, I am convinced, the health of children in Bucharest will improve,” Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea said.

(Photo source: ID 141016376 © Andriy Dovzhykov/Dreamstime.com)

Irina Marica
16 August 2018
Normal

