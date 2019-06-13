Bucharest’s secondary airport reopens and expansion starts at main airport

The first commercial flights will land at the Aurel Vlaicu Airport in Baneasa, in Northern Bucharest, early next year after the airport operated only for private flights in recent years, Alexandru Ivan, director of the Bucharest Airports Company (CNAB) announced on June 12, local Mediafax reported.

The airport will be reopened and will also serve the traffic for the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship.

The CNAB official also said the next phase of the works for two new terminals would start at the Henri Coanda International Airport in Otopeni. Rehabilitation works will be carried out, and the first phase of expropriations and auctions will begin for a development project launched in the 1990s for two new 18,000 sqm terminals and 26,000 sqm of running tracks. The project will double the size of the airport and has a value of EUR 800 million, financed from the company's own funds, the director said.

