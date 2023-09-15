Bucharest’s Art Safari to return this autumn with new exhibitions

Bucharest’s Art Safari exhibition is set to return this fall with an edition centering on music, the story of the nocturnal city, love, and legendary bags worn by stars and superstars.

The new season takes place from September 29 to January 14 at the Dacia-Romania Palace in downtown Bucharest.

For three months, Art Safari becomes the only museum of music in the capital of Romania, through a multisensory exhibition celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Madrigal Choir. Also part of the season is the story of the nocturnal city, narrated in the "Nightlife" section. Finally, from the famous Victoria & Albert Museum in London comes the exhibition "Bags: Inside Out," featuring iconic bags that have made history.

The "Love Stories" exhibition from the National Portrait Gallery in London, featuring masterpieces by Andy Warhol, Man Ray, and David Hockney, has been extended by popular demand and can be seen until October 1.

The Madrigal exhibition contains 16 vibrant spaces, 60 costumes, 70 records, unique information, and interactive and sensory musical experiences, a collective history of Romanian Christmas, politics, and society, sound, color, and scent – all seen through the eyes and experience of 60 years of Madrigal. The audience is invited to discover how a small chamber ensemble created during the communist years with students from the Bucharest Conservatory became one of Romania's most powerful and important cultural brands.

At the same time, the “Nightlife” exhibition shows how in recent generations, humans have given the night a new meaning. The city has been the instrument for the nocturnal remodeling of ethology, concerns, imagination, and beliefs.

"An endless confrontation between the desires of hidden and darkness-loving behavior (the world of criminals, thieves, social misfits, everything that the diurnal tries to heal) and the extension of daily concerns, for which the diurnal no longer offers enough time. Here we refer to some professions, including those related to the leisure industry," said Adrian Majuru, director of the Museum of Bucharest and curator of the exhibition.

Pieces from the collections of the National Institute of Forensic Medicine "Dr. Mina Minovici" and the Francisc Rainer Institute of Anthropology – Romanian Academy will be exhibited to the public for the first time, alongside those offered by the Museum of Bucharest.

"Bags: Inside Out," an exhibition created in partnership with the Victoria & Albert Museum, London, shows bags as never before. From a necessity to a symbol of luxury and status, from backpacks and delivery bags to Birkin bags and Louis Vuitton suitcases, the show explores the style, functionality, and design of this accessory.

The historical design exhibition, created in collaboration with the Victoria and Albert Museum, London, presents approximately 300 objects, from tiny fingertip-held bags to luxurious travel trunks, from the 16th century to the present day.

Meanwhile, over 100 masterpieces by Andy Warhol, Man Ray, Van Dyck, or David Hockney can still be seen for the first time in the heart of Bucharest, upon the public's request, until October 1, from Thursday to Sunday, between 12:00 and 21:00.

The portraits offer an insight into the intimacy of the most famous couples of all time, from the 16th century to the present: Victoria and David Beckham, Yoko Ono and John Lennon, Harry and Meghan Markle, Princess Diana and Prince Charles, Linda and Paul McCartney, Salvador and Gala Dalí, and more. "Love Stories" also includes a Romanian section with works by Romanian artists, including a portrait of Princess Elisabeta by Nicolae Grigorescu, as well as the love correspondence between Constantin Brâncuși and one of his great loves, the dancer Florence Meyer.

Additionally, the installation by Ana Bănică, a complex artist and one of the most sincere storytellers of love, "A+B and sometimes C," presents the story of a couple in 868 different situations.

(Photo source: the organizers/Corul Madrigal)