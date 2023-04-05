Bucharest animal protection authority to hold adoption fair for dogs

A new adoption fair organized by the Authority for Supervision and Protection of Animals (ASPA) will take place on Saturday, April 8, in the Circus Park near the Metropolitan Circus of Bucharest.

40 puppies and adult dogs will be up for adoption during the fair, which will take place between 11:00 and 17:00.

The dogs are healthy and have undergone all the necessary legal procedures. They are microchipped, dewormed, vaccinated, and the adults are sterilized. The adoptions are free, according to G4Media.

Those who adopt the puppies and adult dogs will also receive gifts from ASPA’s sponsors: discount vouchers for dog food from MAXI PET, rewards from Pedigree, free canine cosmetic sessions from Zen Pet Club, QR tags from Petradar, bags of coffee beans and more from Starbucks, an anti-hair blanket, and vouchers for Tashenka Comfort Zone.

22 dogs found families at the fair held on March 25, the first one organized this year. In 2022 1,264 dogs were adopted during ASPA fairs and directly from the Pallady, Bragadiru, and Mihăilești ASPA centers. Of these, 295 were adopted during ASPA fairs.

Those who cannot attend the fair in Circus Park can still adopt directly from the centers:

ASPA Pallady, 47 Drumul Lunca Jariștei, District 3, 0741.817.865, facebook.com/ASPAPallady;

ASPA Bragadiru, Gospodărie Agrozootehnică street, Bragadiru, Ilfov county, 0734.301.394, facebook.com/ASPABragadiru;

ASPA Mihăilești, Complexului 2A street, Mihăilești, Giurgiu county, 0741.817.857, facebook.com/ASPAMihailesti.

The adoption centers are open from Tuesday to Saturday, between 10:00 and 16:00.

(Photo source: ASPA Bucharest on Facebook)