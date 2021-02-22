Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/22/2021 - 08:19
Business

Bucharest Airport passenger traffic in 2021 not likely to rise above half of that in 2019

22 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Airports Council International (ACI Europe) estimates the passenger traffic on Bucharest Airports somewhere around 7.5 million this year (half of that in 2019), but the pessimistic forecast is 5.5 million passengers, according to the new general manager of the Bucharest National Airports Company, Cosmin Pestesan, Agerpres reported.

The two airports of the capital city last year recorded air traffic of just over 4.46 million passengers, down 69.7% compared to 2019, while aircraft movements decreased by 53.5% to 67,696, announced the Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB) at the end of January 2021.

Given that in the first two months of 2020 the passenger traffic values experienced a slight increase of 5.5% compared to 2019, the decrease over the other 10 months of the same year (during the pandemic) was deeper than 81%, with a minimum of 19,118 passengers and 1,136 aircraft movements in April, respectively a maximum of 426,081 passengers and 5,218 aircraft movements in August.

In related news, the head of CNAB mentioned that the works at secondary airport Baneasa that is currently being refurbished are 80% completed on the structural side, and the new Board of Directors is to come up with a plan and an operationalization strategy for this objective.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Bucharest Airports)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 01/26/2021 - 12:03
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/22/2021 - 08:19
Business

Bucharest Airport passenger traffic in 2021 not likely to rise above half of that in 2019

22 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Airports Council International (ACI Europe) estimates the passenger traffic on Bucharest Airports somewhere around 7.5 million this year (half of that in 2019), but the pessimistic forecast is 5.5 million passengers, according to the new general manager of the Bucharest National Airports Company, Cosmin Pestesan, Agerpres reported.

The two airports of the capital city last year recorded air traffic of just over 4.46 million passengers, down 69.7% compared to 2019, while aircraft movements decreased by 53.5% to 67,696, announced the Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB) at the end of January 2021.

Given that in the first two months of 2020 the passenger traffic values experienced a slight increase of 5.5% compared to 2019, the decrease over the other 10 months of the same year (during the pandemic) was deeper than 81%, with a minimum of 19,118 passengers and 1,136 aircraft movements in April, respectively a maximum of 426,081 passengers and 5,218 aircraft movements in August.

In related news, the head of CNAB mentioned that the works at secondary airport Baneasa that is currently being refurbished are 80% completed on the structural side, and the new Board of Directors is to come up with a plan and an operationalization strategy for this objective.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Bucharest Airports)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 01/26/2021 - 12:03
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 February 2021
Capital markets
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
19 February 2021
Business
Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs
19 February 2021
Business
Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption
18 February 2021
Entertainment
Wild Danube: Wild Carpathia series producer Charlie Ottley starts work on new movie
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
18 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
My Romania Story - Janneke Klop (Dutch): I could travel the world but Romania keeps tugging at my heart
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments