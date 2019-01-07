Bucharest’s main airport to have automated passport control gates

The Bucharest Airports Company (CNAB) will set up six automated passport control e-gates, to be used by travelers who have biometric passports, Agerpres reported.

“Together with the colleagues from the Border Police we will install six gates for the automated control of passports, the Automatic Border Control (ABC), allowing those with a biometric passport to go through without standing in front of a border police officer. It is a facility I look for every time I go to an airport abroad because usually there is no queue there,” Valentin Iordache, a CNAB spokesperson, told Agerpres.

By mid-July, the airport’s two border control areas will be merged so as to avoid having only a few desks crowded, he explained.

“The two border control areas will be merged into one larger one, so as to avoid the current situations where passengers come and queue in front of only a few desks while on the other side, or at the other border control gates there are fewer or no passengers. […] So we will have one area, all the passengers will go there, they will be allotted to all the desks so as to lower wait times and avoid unpleasant situations with escalators that take passengers where there are already very many and there is a risk of accidents,” the spokesperson explained.

Iordache also spoke about some of the repair work undertaken lately at the airport. This entailed painting and paving some areas, changing the doors to the parking lot, and changing the signage. Repair work was done in the areas with water infiltrations. “Benches were changed, floor tiles were changed, the 150 carts were finally purchased,” he said.

The spokesperson also referred to the project of the railway connection between the Henri Coandă Airport and Bucharest’s main train station Gara de Nord. He said meetings took place with representatives of railway operator CFR and of the builder and the best solution will be identified so as not to impact the airport’s activity.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

