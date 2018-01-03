Bucharest, on Booking.com’s 2018 emerging destinations list

The Romanian capital has been listed as one of the top ten emerging destinations for 2018 by international reservations website Booking.com.

The list targets US travelers, and includes cities such as Sapporo (Japan), Brisbane (Australia) or Bogotá (Colombia).

The list was compiled taking into account research that revealed that nearly half of global travelers (47%) want to take more trips in 2018, including city getaways full of history and culture (41%), foodie havens (41%), and beach breaks (50%). The data analysts at Booking.com looked at destinations that had the highest increase in year-on-year bookings from September 2016 to September 2017.

“The elegant city of Bucharest” is listed as a city break alternative because of its museums, parks, trendy cafés and mix of art nouveau and modern architecture. Booking.com recommends tourists to rent a boat in Cişmigiu Gardens during summer or try one of the city’s many cozy cafes during winter.

The reservations website said the top endorsements for Bucharest on Booking.com are architecture, food, museums and the old town. It also listed the Palace of Parliament among the recommended sites for visiting in the capital.

The full list of ten up and coming destinations for 2018 is available here.

Booking.com’s recommendation of Bucharest has also been included by Elle UK in a 15 Holiday Destinations You Need to Visit in 2018 list. The online edition of the magazine lists Seville (Spain) as a top destination to visit this year, followed by Emilia Romagna (Italy), and Sapporo (Japan).

100 Places to See in Romania

[email protected]