Romanian financial services group BRK floats RON 25 mln bond at BVB

25 October 2021
Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) informs that on Tuesday, October 26, the first BRK Financial Group (BRK) bond issue will start trading on the Main Market under the ticker BRK26.

BRK Financial Group attracted from the capital market investors funds worth RON 25 mln (EUR 5 mln).

The funds will ensure the working capital for the expansion of the market-making activity and the diversification of the structured products portfolio. BRK is the first and only intermediary listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

BRK Financial Group sold to 59 individuals and legal entities, during a private placement held in August this year, a number of 250,000 unsecured, non-convertible, corporate bonds. The bonds have a nominal value of RON 100, a 5-year maturity and an annual interest rate of 7,6% payable quarterly. With the bond listing occasion, BRK Financial Group team will ring the BVB’s bell on October 26.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

