British Typhoon jets arrive in Romania for NATO air policing mission

Four Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft of the British Royal Air Force (RAF) landed at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base in Romania on Wednesday, March 30, the Romanian Ministry of Defence (MApN) announced.

The fighter jets and about 150 RAF personnel (pilots and technical staff), together with the Romanian Air Force, will carry out enhanced air policing missions under NATO command over the next four months.

This is the British Royal Air Force’s fourth rotation at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, after those in 2017, 2018 and 2021.

“The air policing missions, carried out jointly since 2017 and planned in the year before the deployment of the detachments, contribute to the development of the reaction and deterrence capacity, as well as to the consolidation of the interoperability between the Romanian and the Allied Air Forces,” MApN said.

(Photo source: Andrew Oxley/Dreamstime.com)