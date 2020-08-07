Digital technology company Brillio, controlled by Bain Capital, takes over firm founded by Romanians in US

Brillio, a leading digital technology consulting and solutions company based in Silicon Valley and controlled by Bain Capital – one of the biggest private equity firms in the world, announced the acquisition of Cognetik, a data and insights company with deep expertise in improving digital experiences for its customers.

Founded in 2012, Cognetik is based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and has offices across the US, but most of the development team is in Oradea, Western Romania. Cognetik’s founders and managers are Romanian entrepreneurs Daniel Herdean (opening photo) and Cat Iuga and American Matt Alexander. Radu Lucaciu coordinates the team in Romania.

Cognetik enables companies across the globe, including Facebook, Pizza Hut, and McDonald’s, to build and implement analytics solutions that optimize customer experience to increase loyalty, drive revenue, and advance business transformation.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Ziarul Financiar estimates the value of this deal at several tens of millions of dollars, considering that the company’s turnover has increased by an average 30-50% in the last five years, nearing USD 10 million.

The acquisition of Cognetik strengthens Brillio’s strategy to become the leading digital technology service provider in the world, according to a Brillio press release. The deal comes at a time when more than 75% of CEOs are looking to accelerate their company’s digital transformation, according to a new Fortune 500 survey.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Cognetik to the Brillio family,” said Raj Mamodia, Founder and CEO of Brillio. “This marks a significant milestone in Brillio’s growth journey, which continues its forward momentum even in a challenging market,” he added.

“The industry depth and experience Cognetik brings in advanced analytics, particularly in the areas of customer experience personalization and web analytics, along with Brillio’s existing strength in data science and data engineering, will ensure our customers leverage insights from data and become more relevant than ever.”

Cognetik’s expertise further enhances Brillio’s analytics business and its ability to onboard best-in-class talent in the EU continent and service clients in development centers outside of India. Thus, Cognetik’s delivery presence in Romania will expand Brillio’s global delivery capability.

“Cognetik is very happy to bring its extremely talented team and customer analytics solutions to Brillio. We are excited about building the greatest analytics capabilities in the world with Brillio for our clients,” said Daniel Herdean, CEO and co-founder of Cognetik.

(Photo source: Cognetik Facebook page)