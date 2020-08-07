Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 11:47
Business
Digital technology company Brillio, controlled by Bain Capital, takes over firm founded by Romanians in US
08 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Brillio, a leading digital technology consulting and solutions company based in Silicon Valley and controlled by Bain Capital – one of the biggest private equity firms in the world, announced the acquisition of Cognetik, a data and insights company with deep expertise in improving digital experiences for its customers.

Founded in 2012, Cognetik is based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and has offices across the US, but most of the development team is in Oradea, Western Romania. Cognetik’s founders and managers are Romanian entrepreneurs Daniel Herdean (opening photo) and Cat Iuga and American Matt Alexander. Radu Lucaciu coordinates the team in Romania.

Cognetik enables companies across the globe, including Facebook, Pizza Hut, and McDonald’s, to build and implement analytics solutions that optimize customer experience to increase loyalty, drive revenue, and advance business transformation.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Ziarul Financiar estimates the value of this deal at several tens of millions of dollars, considering that the company’s turnover has increased by an average 30-50% in the last five years, nearing USD 10 million.

The acquisition of Cognetik strengthens Brillio’s strategy to become the leading digital technology service provider in the world, according to a Brillio press release. The deal comes at a time when more than 75% of CEOs are looking to accelerate their company’s digital transformation, according to a new Fortune 500 survey.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Cognetik to the Brillio family,” said Raj Mamodia, Founder and CEO of Brillio. “This marks a significant milestone in Brillio’s growth journey, which continues its forward momentum even in a challenging market,” he added.

“The industry depth and experience Cognetik brings in advanced analytics, particularly in the areas of customer experience personalization and web analytics, along with Brillio’s existing strength in data science and data engineering, will ensure our customers leverage insights from data and become more relevant than ever.”

Cognetik’s expertise further enhances Brillio’s analytics business and its ability to onboard best-in-class talent in the EU continent and service clients in development centers outside of India. Thus, Cognetik’s delivery presence in Romania will expand Brillio’s global delivery capability.

“Cognetik is very happy to bring its extremely talented team and customer analytics solutions to Brillio. We are excited about building the greatest analytics capabilities in the world with Brillio for our clients,” said Daniel Herdean, CEO and co-founder of Cognetik.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Cognetik Facebook page)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 13:38
10 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
From Romania to Silicon Valley: A young Romanian entrepreneur builds on his patented posture correction technology

The life of young Ion-Alexandru Secara took a new turn in the final year of university when he was accepted into a very...

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 07/08/2020 - 11:47
Business
Digital technology company Brillio, controlled by Bain Capital, takes over firm founded by Romanians in US
08 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Brillio, a leading digital technology consulting and solutions company based in Silicon Valley and controlled by Bain Capital – one of the biggest private equity firms in the world, announced the acquisition of Cognetik, a data and insights company with deep expertise in improving digital experiences for its customers.

Founded in 2012, Cognetik is based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and has offices across the US, but most of the development team is in Oradea, Western Romania. Cognetik’s founders and managers are Romanian entrepreneurs Daniel Herdean (opening photo) and Cat Iuga and American Matt Alexander. Radu Lucaciu coordinates the team in Romania.

Cognetik enables companies across the globe, including Facebook, Pizza Hut, and McDonald’s, to build and implement analytics solutions that optimize customer experience to increase loyalty, drive revenue, and advance business transformation.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Ziarul Financiar estimates the value of this deal at several tens of millions of dollars, considering that the company’s turnover has increased by an average 30-50% in the last five years, nearing USD 10 million.

The acquisition of Cognetik strengthens Brillio’s strategy to become the leading digital technology service provider in the world, according to a Brillio press release. The deal comes at a time when more than 75% of CEOs are looking to accelerate their company’s digital transformation, according to a new Fortune 500 survey.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Cognetik to the Brillio family,” said Raj Mamodia, Founder and CEO of Brillio. “This marks a significant milestone in Brillio’s growth journey, which continues its forward momentum even in a challenging market,” he added.

“The industry depth and experience Cognetik brings in advanced analytics, particularly in the areas of customer experience personalization and web analytics, along with Brillio’s existing strength in data science and data engineering, will ensure our customers leverage insights from data and become more relevant than ever.”

Cognetik’s expertise further enhances Brillio’s analytics business and its ability to onboard best-in-class talent in the EU continent and service clients in development centers outside of India. Thus, Cognetik’s delivery presence in Romania will expand Brillio’s global delivery capability.

“Cognetik is very happy to bring its extremely talented team and customer analytics solutions to Brillio. We are excited about building the greatest analytics capabilities in the world with Brillio for our clients,” said Daniel Herdean, CEO and co-founder of Cognetik.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Cognetik Facebook page)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 13:38
10 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
From Romania to Silicon Valley: A young Romanian entrepreneur builds on his patented posture correction technology

The life of young Ion-Alexandru Secara took a new turn in the final year of university when he was accepted into a very...

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

08 July 2020
Business
Digital technology company Brillio, controlled by Bain Capital, takes over firm founded by Romanians in US
08 July 2020
Social
Photo of the day: Wave-like storm cloud over popular Romanian seaside resort
08 July 2020
Business
Romanian tech firms develop biometric technology to prevent students from cheating in online exams
07 July 2020
Business
Romanian airline Blue Air resumes flights to the UK, Spain, Italy and Belgium
07 July 2020
Social
Romanian midwife becomes one of the images of the UK’s National Health Service
06 July 2020
Business
AmCham Romania survey: 55% of member-companies expect lower revenues this year
07 July 2020
Profiles & Interviews
The 2020 goal: Leslie Hawke on giving underprivileged children access to early education, leaving Romania, and the country’s hidden resource
01 July 2020
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies