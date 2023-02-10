Business

Brasov City Hall gets EUR 24 mln grant for 50 more e-buses

10 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The City Hall of Brasov, central Romania, won a European project of EUR 24.3 mln, financed under the National Recovery and Resilience Program (PNRR), for the purchase of 50 electric buses with a length of 10 meters and for the installation of 18 fast charging stations and 50 slow charging stations.

Brasov's green fleet thus reaches over 200 environmentally friendly means of public transport.

In the next period, the municipality of Brasov will start the procurement procedure to select the vehicle supplier.

"Brasov is the best in Romania in terms of electric means of transport, and the prospects of switching to 100% electric transport are getting closer to reality,'' said Allen Coliban, the mayor of Brasov municipality, in a press release.

At the moment, 52 electric buses with a length of 12 meters and 8 with a length of 10 meters are in circulation in the municipality of Brasov, both made by SOR, Czech Republic, as well as 51 trolleybuses with a length of 18 meters (Solaris, Poland), and 10 hybrid buses with the length of 12 meters (Mercedes).

To these are added the 12 18-meter long electric buses produced by the Karsan company, Turkey, and the Menarini buses with Euro 6 engines.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Municipiului Brasov)

Read next
Normal
Business

Brasov City Hall gets EUR 24 mln grant for 50 more e-buses

10 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The City Hall of Brasov, central Romania, won a European project of EUR 24.3 mln, financed under the National Recovery and Resilience Program (PNRR), for the purchase of 50 electric buses with a length of 10 meters and for the installation of 18 fast charging stations and 50 slow charging stations.

Brasov's green fleet thus reaches over 200 environmentally friendly means of public transport.

In the next period, the municipality of Brasov will start the procurement procedure to select the vehicle supplier.

"Brasov is the best in Romania in terms of electric means of transport, and the prospects of switching to 100% electric transport are getting closer to reality,'' said Allen Coliban, the mayor of Brasov municipality, in a press release.

At the moment, 52 electric buses with a length of 12 meters and 8 with a length of 10 meters are in circulation in the municipality of Brasov, both made by SOR, Czech Republic, as well as 51 trolleybuses with a length of 18 meters (Solaris, Poland), and 10 hybrid buses with the length of 12 meters (Mercedes).

To these are added the 12 18-meter long electric buses produced by the Karsan company, Turkey, and the Menarini buses with Euro 6 engines.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Municipiului Brasov)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 February 2023
Cinema
The set of Netflix’s Wednesday, the latest addition to Bucharest’s tourist circuit
06 February 2023
Social
Romania sends aid after earthquake hits southern Turkey
03 February 2023
Politics
Romania, last among EU countries in The Economist’s annual Democracy Index
01 February 2023
Social
Most counties in Romania losing residents, aging, latest census shows
01 February 2023
Social
Transparency International: Corruption in Romania near global average
20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU