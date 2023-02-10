Brasov City Hall gets EUR 24 mln grant for 50 more e-buses

The City Hall of Brasov, central Romania, won a European project of EUR 24.3 mln, financed under the National Recovery and Resilience Program (PNRR), for the purchase of 50 electric buses with a length of 10 meters and for the installation of 18 fast charging stations and 50 slow charging stations.

Brasov's green fleet thus reaches over 200 environmentally friendly means of public transport.

In the next period, the municipality of Brasov will start the procurement procedure to select the vehicle supplier.

"Brasov is the best in Romania in terms of electric means of transport, and the prospects of switching to 100% electric transport are getting closer to reality,'' said Allen Coliban, the mayor of Brasov municipality, in a press release.

At the moment, 52 electric buses with a length of 12 meters and 8 with a length of 10 meters are in circulation in the municipality of Brasov, both made by SOR, Czech Republic, as well as 51 trolleybuses with a length of 18 meters (Solaris, Poland), and 10 hybrid buses with the length of 12 meters (Mercedes).

To these are added the 12 18-meter long electric buses produced by the Karsan company, Turkey, and the Menarini buses with Euro 6 engines.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Municipiului Brasov)