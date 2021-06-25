Romanian shirt producer Braiconf buys land to relocate, expand factory

Major Romanian shirt producer Braiconf paid RON 2.5 mln (EUR 0.5 mln) for two plots of industrial land where it wants to relocate its factory from the centre of the city, Economica.net reported.

The two plots of land bought in Brăila have a total area of ​​over 63,000 square meters.

The entire surface of the two lands taken together represents the largest single plot of land inside Brăila, being located in the immediate vicinity of the city's central area. The location has a view of the Danube and also five access roads.

At the beginning of the year, Braiconf announced the decision to relocate the factory and invest in a new headquarters, as part of a EUR 9 mln modernization strategy of the Romanian fashion brand.

The 10,000 square metres plot of land currently hosting the Braiconf factory was envisaged by Kaufland for a new store - but the talks failed.

