photoBosch moves service center in Timisoara to new office building

Bosch Service Solutions, the local BPO (business process outsourcing) division of German group Bosch, has moved its center in Timisoara to the ISHO office project.

Located in the center of the city, the project has been developed by Mulberry Development, a company controlled by local investor Ovidiu Sandor. Bosch has leased 6,600 sqm of office space on four floors and has invested about EUR 1 million in furnishing the new offices, which will accommodate about 850 work spaces.

Bosch Service Solutions Timisoara currently has more than 1,000 employees, being the biggest such location in Europe for Bosch, according to the company.

The Bosch center had a turnover of over EUR 24 million in 2017, up 36% over the previous year, according to official data from the Finance Ministry.

