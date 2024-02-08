Romania’s central bank chief Mugur Isarescu reportedly in office for another term

The world’s longest-serving central bank chief, the governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Mugur Isarescu (74), is likely to get this autumn another five-year term that would also be his last one, according to sources familiar with the negotiations contacted by Economica.net.

The first deputy governor, Florin Georgescu (70), is expected to step down on health issues, while his seat will be filled by Leonardo Badea (currently deputy governor).

Both Georgescu and Badea have the support of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), which appointed them to various top positions within public financial institutions.

However, the promotion does not make Leonardo Badea a strong candidate for the governor seat after the end of Isarescu’s last term. Instead, a former banker with more technical expertise and less political exposure is reportedly preferred: Rasvan Radu, currently a strategy consultant to Governor Isarescu.

With extended experience in the banking sector, Rasvan Radu has served since 2007 as CEO of UniCredit Bank.

