Romania’s largest airline Blue Air launches eight new routes in June

Romania’s largest airline Blue Air announced the opening of eight new routes from Bucharest, Iasi and Bacau airports, starting this summer.
Starting June 15, the airline will inaugurate the Bucharest-Munich route, with four flights a week. On June 16, it will launch the Iasi-Verona route, with three flights per week.
At the same time, Blue Air will launch six new routes from the Bacau airport, namely to Athens, Birmingham, Copenhagen, Larnaca, Oslo and Stuttgart. These routes are in addition to the nine other currently operated by Blue Air from the "George Enescu" International Airport in Bacau. Thus, starting June 15, 2020, passengers from Bacau will travel with Blue Air to 15 different destinations: Athens, Brussels, Birmingham, Bologna, Copenhagen, Dublin, Larnaca, Liverpool, London, Madrid, Milan, Oslo, Rome, Stuttgart and Turin.
The price of the tickets to the new destinations starts from EUR 19.99.
Blue Air, the largest Romanian airline in terms of number of passengers carried, operates Boeing 737 aircraft and has a comprehensive fleet renewal program in place.
(Photo source: Facebook/Blue Air)
