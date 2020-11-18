Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 08:51
Business

Blue Air launches international flights from Cluj-Napoca in March 2021

18 November 2020
Romanian low-cost airline Blue Air will resume international flights from Cluj-Napoca starting March 1, 2020, one month earlier than initially scheduled, to meet the growing demand for this destination.

Starting with March 1, 2021, Blue Air will introduce 13 new routes that will connect Cluj-Napoca with key destinations in Europe.

The new destinations that will be operated from Cluj are: Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Dublin, Hamburg, Cologne, Larnaca, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Rome and Stuttgart.

The flights to London will have London Heathrow as their destination airport, and flights to Paris will land at the Charles de Gaulle airport.

Blue Air thus takes on Hungarian rival Wiz Air, which has been the top operator connecting Cluj-Napoca to destinations in Europe in recent years. Moreover, Cluj-Napoca is among Wizz Air’s most profitable hubs.

(Photo source: Facebook/Blue Air)

