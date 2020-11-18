Blue Air launches international flights from Cluj-Napoca in March 2021

Romanian low-cost airline Blue Air will resume international flights from Cluj-Napoca starting March 1, 2020, one month earlier than initially scheduled, to meet the growing demand for this destination.

Starting with March 1, 2021, Blue Air will introduce 13 new routes that will connect Cluj-Napoca with key destinations in Europe.

The new destinations that will be operated from Cluj are: Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Dublin, Hamburg, Cologne, Larnaca, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Rome and Stuttgart.

The flights to London will have London Heathrow as their destination airport, and flights to Paris will land at the Charles de Gaulle airport.

Blue Air thus takes on Hungarian rival Wiz Air, which has been the top operator connecting Cluj-Napoca to destinations in Europe in recent years. Moreover, Cluj-Napoca is among Wizz Air’s most profitable hubs.

