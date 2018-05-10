Blood donation campaign organized at Bucharest mall this weekend

A blood donation campaign will take place at the Sun Plaza mall in Bucharest this weekend, between May 11 and May 13, from 09:00 to 13:00.

Doctors from the Blood Transfusion Center in Bucharest will be in charge of collecting the blood, according to local News.ro.

Those who want to donate blood must present their ID card to the doctors. They need to eat breakfast and not smoke for at least one hour before the donation. Also, those interested have to know that they need to be between 18 and 60 years old, have a weight of between 50 and 100 kilograms (women) and between 60 and 110 kilograms (men), and not consume fats or alcoholic drinks at least 48 hours prior to donation.

People who have had a surgery in the last three months or who have suffered from hepatitis and other communicable diseases, ulcers, diabetes, heart or skin diseases can’t donate blood. The list of people who can’t be donors also includes pregnant women.

The campaign is now in its sixth edition. Last year, 219 people participated in the campaign, and 159 were able to donate blood. Thus, the doctors collected almost 72 liters of blood, which was used to save the lives of 397 patients in Bucharest hospitals.

Irina Marica, [email protected]