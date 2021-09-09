Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/09/2021 - 08:36
Business

Romanian PE fund Black Sea Fund takes over local board game producer D-Toys

09 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Black Sea Fund I, managed by the local management company Black Sea Fund (with Matei Paun and Cornel Fumea among partners), took over 70% in the local board game producer D-Toys.

The value of the transaction is confidential. D-Toys is a company founded by local entrepreneur Tibor Fustos in 2001, and last year it posted revenues of four million euros, being the largest independent producer of puzzles and educational games in Romania. The company owns a factory in St. Gheorghe (central Romania).

Taking over the majority stake involves expanding the management team.

The new management aims to focus in the coming years on increasing online sales, developing in markets such as Germany, Austria, Switzerland and increasing production and creative capacity to meet the needs of the public in the countries concerned.

Black Sea Fund I was assisted in this transaction by bpv Grigorescu Ştefănică, while D-Toys by Saxum Corporate Finance and Schoenherr & Asociaţii.

“Our customers are increasingly moving away from cheap imports from China and looking for entertainment, quality and innovation, and we are ideally positioned to serve them in Europe and beyond, being one of the few integrated producers in the EU,” said Alex Bute, the future CEO.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/09/2021 - 08:36
Business

Romanian PE fund Black Sea Fund takes over local board game producer D-Toys

09 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Black Sea Fund I, managed by the local management company Black Sea Fund (with Matei Paun and Cornel Fumea among partners), took over 70% in the local board game producer D-Toys.

The value of the transaction is confidential. D-Toys is a company founded by local entrepreneur Tibor Fustos in 2001, and last year it posted revenues of four million euros, being the largest independent producer of puzzles and educational games in Romania. The company owns a factory in St. Gheorghe (central Romania).

Taking over the majority stake involves expanding the management team.

The new management aims to focus in the coming years on increasing online sales, developing in markets such as Germany, Austria, Switzerland and increasing production and creative capacity to meet the needs of the public in the countries concerned.

Black Sea Fund I was assisted in this transaction by bpv Grigorescu Ştefănică, while D-Toys by Saxum Corporate Finance and Schoenherr & Asociaţii.

“Our customers are increasingly moving away from cheap imports from China and looking for entertainment, quality and innovation, and we are ideally positioned to serve them in Europe and beyond, being one of the few integrated producers in the EU,” said Alex Bute, the future CEO.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks