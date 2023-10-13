New bill adds additional jail time for dodging prison sentences in Romania

Romanian minister of justice Alina Gorghiu recently announced that the government has approved a bill introducing additional jail time of up to 3 years if an individual who has been definitively sentenced does not report for the execution of the sentence within 7 days.

The bill, which introduces changes to the Penal Code, will be expedited through the legislative process in Romania’s Parliament, according to the minister.

"This additional provision is added for individuals who have been definitively sentenced and do not report for the execution of their court-ordered sentence within 7 days. Up to 3 years will be added to their prison sentence. We hope that this project will deter fugitives," explained Alina Gorghiu, cited by News.ro, at the end of the government meeting on Thursday, October 12.

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu stated that he had requested information about those who have received definitive sentences and evaded the execution of their sentences by leaving the country before the verdict. There are over 100 such cases, Ciolacu said, adding that the new bill is intended to discourage further cases.

The time between the escape and actual arrest of those who flee will also be added to the sentence, Ciolacu added.

"Let's see if the fugitives still dare to leave the country now because they will double their sentences," the prime minister said.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Alexandru Busca)