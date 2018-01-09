4.5 °C
Bucharest
Jan 09

Govt. plans to build biggest ski resort in Romania

by Romania Insider
The biggest ski resort in Romania will be developed in the Fagaras Mountains with state funds, tourism minister Mircea Titus Dobre announced.

The new ski area will comprise over 150 kilometers of slopes, which will almost double Romania’s ski capacity, which currently totals some 175 kilometers of slopes. The minister didn’t say how much the project will cost or when it will be ready, but he hopes that the first step will be made this year, namely the technical project, according to Businessmagazin.ro.

The tourism minister had a meeting with mayors in the area and will also have to negotiate with the heads of the Sibiu, Brasov, and Arges county councils, as they will share jurisdiction over this complex project. The project will be entirely financed from the state budget, the minister added.

