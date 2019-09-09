Romania’s Govt. to launch bid for EUR 700 mln terminal at Bucharest airport

The tender for the construction of a new terminal at Romania’s main airport Otopeni, near Bucharest, with an estimated value of EUR 700 million, will be launched within a month, transport minister Răzvan Cuc said on Friday, September 6, according to Economica.net.

The airport has only one terminal that is designed for an annual capacity of 7 million passengers, while actual traffic nears 14 million passengers, he explained.

According to Răzvan Cuc, the investment in the new terminal will be covered from European funds and from the own sources of the airport company.

He also recalled that the Baneasa Airport, which is much closer to the capital, will also be reopened as Bucharest will host four matches of next year's UEFA European Championship.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)