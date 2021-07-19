Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa 

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Romania’s stock exchange index BET crosses 12,000 points threshold

19 July 2021
The capitalization of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has increased by 1.35% over the last week to RON 193.25 bln (EUR 39.2 bln) on Friday, July 16.

The turnover halved to RON 200 mln (EUR 40 mln) from RON 415 mln in the week before, Bursa reported. However, the main blue-chip index BET crossed for the first time the 12,000 points threshold on July 13 and ended the week at 12,026.

BET thus rose by 22% since the beginning of the year (year-to-date) and by 44% over the previous 12 months (year-on-year).

BET-TR index, which also reflects the dividends distributed by BET companies, advanced even more - by almost 27% YTD and by almost 50% YoY.

The shares of Banca Transilvania rose by 2.39% over the last week and remained the most liquid securities on the main segment of the BVB last week as well, generating transactions of RON 45 mln.

Real estate developer One United Properties (newly listed) boasted trades worth RON 29 mln, followed by BRD bank with transactions worth RON 21.6 mln (and a price gain of +2.40%).

Among the companies with a sharp change in capitalization, the prices of construction materials producer Teraplast contracted by 6.67% last week and those of Artego, a conveyor belt producer and one of the largest manufacturers of technical rubber articles in the world, by 6.25%.

The shares of the construction company Comcm boasted a 14.4% rise, and those of SIF Hotels rose as well by 12.6%. 

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

